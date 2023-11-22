BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,022 shares during the period. Hilltop comprises approximately 1.8% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hilltop worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hilltop Profile

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.