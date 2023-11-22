Tejara Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,989 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Whole Earth Brands worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,571,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 725,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,629. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

