BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 14,535 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp makes up 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.55% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PKBK

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.