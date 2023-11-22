Tejara Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.27% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 495,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,501. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

