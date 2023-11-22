Tejara Capital Ltd Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.