Tejara Capital Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers comprises about 1.3% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.8 %

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. 259,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,237. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

