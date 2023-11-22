Tejara Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises approximately 1.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,400,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,717,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock remained flat at $88.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

