Tejara Capital Ltd Grows Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,165 shares during the period. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for about 2.0% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 2.43% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 624,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,393. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

