Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,317 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks makes up about 1.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.45% of Zymeworks worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 46,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

