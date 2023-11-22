Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Valaris accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Valaris were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

NYSE:VAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. 128,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

