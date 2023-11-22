Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,204 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $32,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.42, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,653. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.