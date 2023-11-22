TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 2,661,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,044,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

