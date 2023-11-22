Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 2,942 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Tejara Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.22% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 474,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

