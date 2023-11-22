TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $816,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN remained flat at $36.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 36,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,040. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Natural

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.