Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 128.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,429 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 172.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,847,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 41,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $50,190.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,411 shares of company stock worth $32,103. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

