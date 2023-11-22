Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Position Increased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises 3.2% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.88% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

COLL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

