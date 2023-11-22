Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of WINC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

