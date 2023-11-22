Tejara Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy accounts for 11.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.04% of CONSOL Energy worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 69,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.