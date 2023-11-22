Artal Group S.A. Buys 12,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $511.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

