Artal Group S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,133,775 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,133,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 113,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

