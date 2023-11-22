iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.85. 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,254. The company has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.