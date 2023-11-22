Mina Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $616.39 million and approximately $43.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,097,427,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,994,703 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,097,305,372.8400393 with 1,005,784,732.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.61191414 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $59,116,243.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

