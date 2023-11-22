Hedera Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $81.34 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,562,400,523 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

