Artal Group S.A. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 226,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.25 and a beta of 0.19. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

