Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,962 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.40% of Avidity Biosciences worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 23.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:RNA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 107,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,217. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

