Artal Group S.A. Has $27,000 Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,595 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

PLRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 28,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,283. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.