Artal Group S.A. Sells 2,640,167 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640,167 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 5.77% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is Zagociguat (CY6463), a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

