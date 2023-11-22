5,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.25. 782,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,406. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,938,605.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $387,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $10,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,938,605.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,822 shares of company stock valued at $62,707,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.