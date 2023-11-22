Artal Group S.A. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

DAWN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 68,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,731. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -1.83.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock worth $117,894. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.