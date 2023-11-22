Artal Group S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,476 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.34% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DYN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.