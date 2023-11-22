Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Position Increased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,767 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.51% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 283,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

