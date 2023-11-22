Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $59.44 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $59,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

