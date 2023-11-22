Artal Group S.A. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.87% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $86,846,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,782,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,198,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

