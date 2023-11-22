Artal Group S.A. Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Artal Group S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,018 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.99% of Relay Therapeutics worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 114,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,807. The company has a market cap of $988.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
