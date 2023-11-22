Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Target Price to $151.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on J. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.52. 355,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

