Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $60,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.09. 291,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.34 and a 200-day moving average of $286.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

