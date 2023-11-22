Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Sempra by 1,892.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

