Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

