TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,858 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE XOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,885,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
