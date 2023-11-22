Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.62. 47,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

