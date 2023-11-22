TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.93. 1,284,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,435. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $129.22. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

