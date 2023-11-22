TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.31 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Dutch Bros worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after buying an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 272,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,661. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

