TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 27,735 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 31,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

