NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $19.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTST. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 267,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

