TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 695,104 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

