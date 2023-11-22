Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Stock Holdings Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 55,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1464 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

