TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 6,736 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,103. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

