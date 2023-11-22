JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,866,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987,792 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.58% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,127,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.