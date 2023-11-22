FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $182,000 Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,512. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
