FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 1,050,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

